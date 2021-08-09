Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.35. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

