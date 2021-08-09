Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Americas Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 930,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 237,243 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 3,883.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 889,379 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americas Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USAS shares. Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$2.70 to C$2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

