Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

AMRX opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

