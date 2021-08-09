Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,297 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Elevate Credit worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 27,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $89,982.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,944,530.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,213 shares of company stock worth $1,770,299 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELVT stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.