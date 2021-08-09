VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VMware by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,173,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in VMware by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $157.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.29.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

