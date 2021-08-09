Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

