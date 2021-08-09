Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.
OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.55.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
