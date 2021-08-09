Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.56. 4,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

