Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Waitr has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $181.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 110.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth $2,344,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth $808,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

