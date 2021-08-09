Wanjiku Juanita Walcott Sells 15,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $130.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4,339.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 519,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 507,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

