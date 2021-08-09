Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $6,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $3,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $18.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

