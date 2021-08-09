Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

WRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $19,969,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.