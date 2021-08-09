Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Given New $153.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $163.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.73.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,603 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

