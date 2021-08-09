Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2021 – Scorpio Tankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

8/5/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

8/5/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2021 – Scorpio Tankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/12/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of STNG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $133,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

