Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Whitecap Resources (WCP)

7/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$7.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

7/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

7/14/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

Shares of WCP stock traded down C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$5.23. 1,240,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,864. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$2.18 and a one year high of C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,473,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,308,161.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,425.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

