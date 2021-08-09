Well Done LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,327,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,819. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

