Well Done LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 120,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

