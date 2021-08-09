Well Done LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth about $559,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ACWV traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $105.08. 218,567 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.