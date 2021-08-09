Well Done LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Well Done LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,777 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after buying an additional 2,202,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after buying an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 190,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

