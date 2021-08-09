Well Done LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $160.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

