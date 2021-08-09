Wells Fargo & Company Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $635.00 to $675.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $251.33 and a 12 month high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

