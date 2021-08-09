Wells Fargo & Company Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $135.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.82.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Equities analysts expect that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after buying an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Natera by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

