Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

