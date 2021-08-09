Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.