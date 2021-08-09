Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 1,170 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.20. 133,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

