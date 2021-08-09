Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.80. 1,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

