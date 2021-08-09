Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 680 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.65. 8,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

