West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling Sells 5,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.73. 25,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $31.98.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.