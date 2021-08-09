West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-5.545-$-3.879 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57 billion-$9.91 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $51.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.41. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

