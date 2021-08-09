Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

