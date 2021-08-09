Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Shares of BFAM opened at $143.86 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

