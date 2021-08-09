Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 687.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 39.5% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,163,709 shares of company stock worth $114,948,688 over the last ninety days.

Shares of U opened at $107.00 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion and a PE ratio of -92.24.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.