Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,979 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

