Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $954,000 Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,569,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Anaplan by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $10,591,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 2,935.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 711,697 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,980 shares of company stock worth $6,470,264 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

