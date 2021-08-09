Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 820 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.17 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22.

