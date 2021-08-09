William Blair Comments on Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.28 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $251.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.41. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $253.90.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

