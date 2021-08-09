William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.43 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58. Palomar has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $421,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.