Windward Capital Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 188,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,386. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

