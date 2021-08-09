Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 216 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.32. 12,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,175. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $150.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

