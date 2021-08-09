Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Barings LLC increased its position in Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Yum China by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

