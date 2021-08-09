Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 341 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.