Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $267.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $213.12 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

