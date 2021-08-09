Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

