Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $146.52. 5,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,378. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $123.34 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.82.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.