Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $620,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,680 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mplx by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after purchasing an additional 249,081 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,330,000 after purchasing an additional 163,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.98. 21,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Several research firms have commented on MPLX. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.