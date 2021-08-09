Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $957,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,409 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

