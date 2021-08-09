Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 15,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.74. 39,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

