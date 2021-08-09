Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 94,017 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 1,103.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 94,017 shares during the period. Omeros accounts for approximately 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Omeros worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Omeros by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $6,435,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. WBB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

