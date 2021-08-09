Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 138.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,490,000. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.55. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,925. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.73. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $97.78 and a 52-week high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

