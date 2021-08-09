Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. The Boeing comprises about 1.4% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

