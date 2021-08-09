WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Thomas Ilube Acquires 1,035 Shares

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

On Thursday, May 13th, Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of WPP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12).

WPP stock opened at GBX 970.80 ($12.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 975.22. WPP plc has a one year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,086.18 ($14.19).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

